Nancy Pelosi hits the Mosh Pit for Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem Ball’

San Francisco’s queen of politics meets the queen of pop.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traded politics for pop stardom over the weekend, diving into the electric chaos of Lady Gaga’s Mayhem Ball tour in San Francisco.

Viral footage captured the 85-year-old Democrat in the pit, head bobbing to Gaga’s guitar riffs, proving even seasoned politicians can’t resist Mother Monster’s allure.

It was a fabulous show in San Francisco! The most fun I’ve had in a long time. https://t.co/MRkluuXSUc — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 29, 2025

“It was a fabulous show! The most fun I’ve had in a long time,” Pelosi tweeted, sharing fan footage of her floor-seat revelry at the Chase Center.

The concert, part of Gaga’s theatrical tour, also drew stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray, blending politics and pop in a rare crossover moment.

Pelosi’s night off comes amid a congressional recess, with the Speaker Emerita recently criticising Trump-era policies.

But for one evening, she was just another Little Monster, joining a legacy of live-music fandom that includes past outings to Metallica and Tony Bennett shows.