NSW venues could save 1.5 million bucks a year – here’s how, straight from the Green Music report

NSW music venues could slash emissions and cut costs – and a new report from Green Music Australia shows exactly how

Green Music Australia just dropped some major news for the live music scene: going green could save New South Wales venues more than $1.5 million a year and massively reduce emissions.

Unveiled at the Regional and Remote Music Summit in Byron Bay, the NSW Venue Sustainability Health Check Report outlines clear, practical steps venues can take to slash costs and carbon. Think switching energy providers, upgrading appliances, and installing solar — changes that could deliver average savings of over $10K per venue, every year.

And if venues invest in accredited GreenPower? They could still come out ahead financially, with an average net annual saving of $3,736 — even after going 100% renewable.

But it’s not just about money. The report highlights the real pressure venues are under — rising energy costs, stricter waste laws, and shifting expectations from audiences and artists alike.

“This report shows that climate action is not only necessary — it makes economic sense,” says Green Music Australia CEO Berish Bilander. “We need funding, policy support, and a cultural shift to embed sustainability into the future of live music.”

The findings come out of GMA’s Green Venue Certification pilot — a first-of-its-kind program rolled out across nine metro and regional venues, including The Lansdowne Hotel, Club 77, ICC Sydney, and La La La’s in Wollongong. Each was assessed and scored on their environmental performance, with star ratings awarded based on energy, waste, transport, procurement, governance, and more.

Nathan Stratton, owner of La La La’s, says it best:

“No one starts out as industry leaders. But we care about our planet, and we’re proud of what we’ve done to get here.”

With expressions of interest now open, GMA is calling on all NSW venues to take part in the certification — a move that could help bookers, artists, and punters support the most sustainable spaces in the state.

Want in?

💚 Full report + application details: greenmusic.org.au