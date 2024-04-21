Drake’s Rap Feud Heats Up with Ye Joining the Fray

Some Rap Feuds have actually brought about positive change, will this one?

Drake‘s been embroiled in a simmering rap feud for a while now, and it just got a whole lot hotter with Kanye West, aka Ye, throwing his hat in the ring.

For those that are catching up, here is a breakdown of the drama.

The Foundation (2013)

The seeds were sown in 2013 with Kendrick Lamar’s verse on “Control.” He challenged prominent rappers, including Drake, to elevate their lyricism. This sparked debate and ignited a low-key competition.

Friendly Fire (2015-2020)

J. Cole and Drake, often seen as collaborators, have traded subtle lyrical barbs on tracks like “Middle Child” and “Diplomatic Immunity.”

Drake’s feud with Pusha T escalated in 2018 with “The Story of Adidon,” a vicious diss track exposing personal details.

Recent Escalation (2023-2024)

Drake and Trippie Redd’s song “Betrayal” (2023) was perceived as a jab at Ye.

Ye retaliated by leaking Drake’s address on Instagram (later deleted).

Drake seemingly responded with references on “Certified Lover Boy” (2023), and Ye leaked a scrapped diss track featuring Drake.

Both dropped albums within days of each other (Donda and Certified Lover Boy), fueling speculation of a calculated move.

Ye Joins the Fray (2024)

Ye’s involvement adds a new dimension. The nature of their past collaborations and current animosity remains unclear.

The Future

Will this escalate with diss tracks? Or will cooler heads prevail? Fan theories abound as the industry waits for the next move.

Regardless of the outcome, the feud has undeniably boosted sales and generated significant hype for all involved.

This isn’t a simple Drake vs. everyone situation. It’s a complex web of competition and occasional lyrical sparring between some of hip-hop’s biggest names.

Ye’s recent actions have added another layer of intrigue, leaving fans to speculate about the future of this ongoing saga.

Ye debuted his verse on Justin LaBoy’s “The Download” podcast. Check it out here.