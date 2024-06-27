Will Smith is set to debut new single at the 2024 BET Awards

Will Smith will join an unforgettable lineup alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, Victoria Monet & more at the 2024 BET Awards

The 2024 BET Awards is set to have an unforgettable year, with a lineup of some unexpected (but still iconic) artists set to perform at this year’s ceremony.

Will Smith, a longtime friend of the awards ceremony, is set to debut an exclusive new single at the ceremony this Sunday.

Though the details on his performance are scarce, we might expect to see something similar to a few of his surprise performances recently, including the “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” premiere last month or his surprise collab with J. Balvins at Coachella in April.

Having hosted the show in 2005 with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the collaboration isn’t completely out of blue – but its certainty a surprise to see the award-winning actor take to the stage.

Joining the superstar lineup is Megan Thee Stallion, who is set to open the ceremony in anticipation of her third studio album ‘MEGAN’ dropping on Friday.

Alongside some of her greatest hits (yes – I’m talking about WAP), it will be our first chance to hear the new tracks live.

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, Ice Spice, Tyla, GloRilla, Latto, Muni Long, Sexyy Red and Victoria Monet will also be gracing the stage.

This star-studded lineup is nothing new for the music award ceremony, though, having had some of Rap’s biggest names grace the stage over the years.

In 2001, Whitney Houston accepted her lifetime achievement award (unsurprising for the most awarded female artist of all time), before leaving everyone speechless with her effortless performance.

It’s rumoured that Usher will be receiving the same lifetime achievement award at this year’s ceremony.

Catch the award show live from the Peacock Theater in LA this Sunday, June 30.