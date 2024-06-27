Ranking Every Frank Ocean Song (available on Spotify)

Every Frank Ocean song ranked on Spotify, including his albums and singles

Welcome to our ranking of every Frank Ocean song! We’ll be covering all songs released on Spotify, including his two albums and singles, but excluding his mixtape Nostalgia Ultra.

“Crack Rock” has always been my personal favourite Frank Ocean song due to its catchy and upbeat tone. Despite its serious topic, it has a “Hey Ya” effect—you just want to dance. While “Crack Rock” is my favourite, I would have to award “Ivy” as his overall best. Do you agree with our list?

41. Start

40. End

39. Facebook Story

38. Fertilizer

37. White

36. Good Guy

35. Solo (reprise)

34. Pretty Sweet

33. DHL

32. Futura Free

31. Close To You

30. Provider

29. Lens

28. Seigfried

27. Biking (Solo)

26. Sierra Leone

25. Pilot Jones

24. Moon River

23. Swim Good

22. In My Room

21. Novacane

20. Nikes

19. Godspeed

18. Sweet Life

17. Biking

16. Bad Religion

15. Skyline To

14. Chanel

13. Nights

12. Lost

11. Self Control

10. Pyramids

9. Pink Matter

8. Solo

7. Pink + White

6. White Ferrari

5. Thinking Bout You

4. Forrest Gump

3. Ivy

2. Super Rich Kids

1. Crack Rock

What’s your favourite Frank Ocean song and why? Did we miss any hidden gems? Share your picks in the comments here on socials and keep the conversation going.

Thanks for joining us on this exploration of Frank Ocean’s music! We hope you discovered a new favourite or revisited some classics.