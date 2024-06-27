Ranking Every Frank Ocean Song (available on Spotify)

Every Frank Ocean song ranked on Spotify, including his albums and singles
Welcome to our ranking of every Frank Ocean song! We’ll be covering all songs released on Spotify, including his two albums and singles, but excluding his mixtape Nostalgia Ultra.
“Crack Rock” has always been my personal favourite Frank Ocean song due to its catchy and upbeat tone. Despite its serious topic, it has a “Hey Ya” effect—you just want to dance. While “Crack Rock” is my favourite, I would have to award “Ivy” as his overall best. Do you agree with our list?
41. Start
40. End
39. Facebook Story
38. Fertilizer
37. White
36. Good Guy
35. Solo (reprise)
34. Pretty Sweet
33. DHL
32. Futura Free
31. Close To You
30. Provider
29. Lens
28. Seigfried
27. Biking (Solo)
26. Sierra Leone
25. Pilot Jones
24. Moon River
23. Swim Good
22. In My Room
21. Novacane
20. Nikes
19. Godspeed
18. Sweet Life
17. Biking
16. Bad Religion
15. Skyline To
14. Chanel
13. Nights
12. Lost
11. Self Control
10. Pyramids
9. Pink Matter
8. Solo
7. Pink + White
6. White Ferrari
5. Thinking Bout You
4. Forrest Gump
3. Ivy
2. Super Rich Kids
1. Crack Rock
What’s your favourite Frank Ocean song and why? Did we miss any hidden gems? Share your picks in the comments here on socials and keep the conversation going.
Thanks for joining us on this exploration of Frank Ocean’s music! We hope you discovered a new favourite or revisited some classics.