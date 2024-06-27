Interview: Someplace’s debut shoegaze album soothes the existentialism of the 9 to 5

“I wanted to create an opener that invites listeners on a journey… I wanted to ensure that they feel safe and loved.”

Featuring hazy shoegaze tracks and raw vocals, Someplace’s debut album ‘Stuck In A Loop’ is an immersive experience produced between the four walls of his bedroom.

A blend of washed-out guitar with grungy bass, staticky synth, and gentle vocals, ‘Stuck In A Loop’ album is a lo-fi auditory soundscape reminiscent of shoegaze icons like Slowdive and Deftones.

These 9 tracks capture feelings of loneliness, anxiety, procrastination, the quest for acceptance amidst the complicated nature of existence, and are sure to soothe the existentialist dread of its listeners.

Happy caught up with Someplace to chat about the production behind his debut album and his journey as a bedroom musician post-pandemic.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

SOMEPLACE: Nothing much. Most of my days are spent in front of my laptop doing my day job. But when day turns to night, I switch into writing new material or exploring new sounds that can be a source of inspiration.

On the weekends, I spend half a day with my musical comrades, working on some of the songs in “Stuck In A Loop”, giving it a new life. I’m hoping that it will be the start of something new.

Who knows, maybe Someplace will become a collective.

HAPPY: How did Someplace come to be, and what inspired you to create instrumental soundscapes from your bedroom studio?

SOMEPLACE: I had so many materials written a few years back, even before the pandemic hit, but never had the time or opportunity to be serious about it, likely due to the lack of resources for recording equipment and music not being my priority at the time.

Fast forward to the present, I was given the chance to work remotely and decided to return to my hometown. Fate provided me with the opportunity to create space and time (and a spacious bedroom, of course!) to pursue my passion for music writing.

I did not waste my time and started to record my old stuff and some new stuff, which became “Stuck In A Loop”.

Before Someplace, I played rhythm guitars in a solo project of a friend of mine. This endeavour has exposed me to a local scene. I met a lot of talented individuals and people passionate about art.

This experience will always be critical to me, as I consider it a source of

inspiration to create art as well. It has opened up a new world for me to explore more artists, more genres, and some unique and obscure soundscapes that I’ve never heard before.

HAPPY: Can you tell us about the journey of creating your debut album, ‘Stuck In A Loop’? What themes or emotions were you exploring through its nine tracks?

SOMEPLACE: Most of the lyrics I write about are based on my experiences as I traverse this timeline. All that randomness, pain, and happiness, I translate into words that are accessible to me and what’s running through my head.

I think that switching from a corporate workplace to working from home during the pandemic has deprived me of connection and a sense of belonging.

Don’t get me wrong, I love working from home; it has its benefits. However, it has created a gaping hole in me to connect with people and a sense of monotony in daily life. This certain emotion, feeling out of place and out of sync with what’s going on outside, has been the central theme of “Stuck In A Loop”.

The album explores topics such as loneliness, anxiety, procrastination, the quest for acceptance, and the essence of existence, all of which resonate with my everyday experiences.

HAPPY: Your music blends shoegaze, theatrical alternative rock, and electronic elements. How do these genres influence your creative process, and how do you balance their energies in your compositions?

SOMEPLACE: I think it is mostly because of my influences. I listen to a wide range of genres, but I can say that I have three artists in my head that have greatly inspired my songwriting; Justin K Broadrick and his work in Jesu and Final, the collaboration between guitarist Michael Jones and producer Turk Dietrich, known as “Belong” and the duo of Dan Barrett and Tim Macuga, known as “Have a Nice Life”.

These three artists have elements in their sound that I try to blend together to create an aesthetic that is pleasing to me.

I like to write simple structures and wanted to make my songs as simple and minimal as possible. In my songwriting process, I start by creating foundations and then build upon them, seeing if a certain sound or open space would fit the atmosphere.

So, if the song is leaning towards a sad melodic theme, for example “In Motion”, I try to put in as much open space as possible and let the delay and reverb create phantom sounds that each synapse can process uniquely.

I do the opposite for energetic songs. I try to put in a lot of guitar-driven drone to create a fullness that is pleasing to me, for example, the songs “Rag Doll” and “Snarky”.

HAPPY: Each track on ‘Stuck In A Loop’ offers a unique sonic journey. Could you walk us through the creative process behind a couple of standout tracks, like ‘Sankt Eriksgatan’ or ‘Ouroboros’?

SOMEPLACE: ‘Sankt Eriksgatan’ – I wanted to create an opener that invites listeners on a journey like a new soul in a womb, currently trapped in a dream state. I wanted to ensure that they feel safe and loved, as some of us right now seldom hear these words.

The song also features a repetitive structure, which is common to most songs in “Stuck In A Loop”, as it creates an atmosphere of being stuck in a loop.

Fun fact: ‘Sankt Eriksgatan’ is a street in Stockholm, Sweden where my wife and I stayed for a week. It was my first time in Europe, and my experience there was so welcoming that it felt like it was the perfect title for what I intended for the opener.

HAPPY: How do you achieve the depth and layering in your music? What are some of the production techniques or tools that are integral to your sound?

SOMEPLACE: Most of the songs are guitar-driven, but I do record the drum loops first to create a foundation, which makes it easier for me to record the other instruments.

After that comes the guitar, bass, synth, and vocals. I’m using Ableton Live 11/12 Intro, which is limited to 16 tracks due to my very limited resources.

I consider this a challenge as well, because I have to carefully record all of the tracks in one take. So, most of the guitar-driven drones you hear are in one take, and if you listen carefully, you’ll notice some imperfections.

Lastly, all instruments go through my favourite pedal, the Walrus Audio Melee. The static sound, my cheap karaoke mic, guitar, bass, and drum machine all go through the pedal to create that washed-out and atmospheric sound.

HAPPY: Your music seems tailored for deep listening experiences. How do you think your compositions translate to live performances, if at all?

SOMEPLACE: Thank you for your kind words.

To be honest, when I started Someplace, my initial goal was simply to create without concern for performing live. So, there is no way that I can replicate the songs live unless I play them with backing tracks.

Once I have the resources to buy myself new tools to aid me in playing live, I can come up with ways to replicate the songs as true as they are in the record.

I am hoping that day will come. But I am currently working with some of my childhood musical comrades to create live versions of some of the songs in “Stuck In A Loop”.

We did a couple, and it sounded way different from the record. It is a collaborative effort, so I can say that these songs were given new life.

I got this idea from “Have A Nice Life”, as the way they play live is with full instruments. The songs are enjoyable and pleasing both live and on record, so I hope I get the same reception from the listeners.

HAPPY: With ‘Stuck In A Loop’ as your debut, how do you see Someplace evolving musically in future projects?

SOMEPLACE: I have a new album coming out at the end of July. I have released two new singles to support it, “A Summer That Kills” and “Lost In The Cycle”.

The second album focuses more on ambient and drone sounds and features songs that are purely instrumental.

It still has the gritty and repetitive drums, but some of the songs now have less washed-out and reverb-heavy vocals. The collaborative effort with my friends has opened up new opportunities for me, so I am hoping that we can come up with something new.

Maybe we can release it as Someplace or maybe as something entirely new. We’ll see where this collaboration takes us.

HAPPY: Your music has been likened to cinematic experiences. What role do visuals and emotions play in shaping your compositions?

SOMEPLACE: It could be that the way I compose and write songs is that I visualise a certain scenario that summarises the song as a whole. I couldn’t technically describe it in musical or fundamental terms, but let me give you an example for better understanding.

The song “Dogma” depicts a back-and-forth between someone trying to force their own rigid beliefs on another person. However, the other person resists and rejects these beliefs as unacceptable.

In the background, there’s a subtle, almost unnoticeable voice saying, “Your truth is not mine to keep” as the person being pressured is overwhelmed by the dogma being pushed onto them.

Despite feeling overwhelmed, the person finds happiness in knowing that they have firmly rejected these beliefs and have no intention of accepting them.

But of course, it all boils down to the listener’s interpretation of what the song means to them, and I firmly respect this, as I do believe that this is where the magic comes from.

HAPPY: What can fans expect next from Someplace? Are there any upcoming releases or collaborations that you’re particularly excited about?

SOMEPLACE: To the supporters and listeners of my music, I am releasing my second album at the end of July.

If you happen to live in the Philippines, you can purchase a CD or cassette tape of “Stuck In A Loop” by sending me a direct message on Instagram.

Visit my Instagram account (@someplace.music.ph) for more updates.

If you stumble upon this article or my music on any of the streaming platforms, my gratitude knows no bounds. I wish you all the best in whatever it is that you strive for.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

SOMEPLACE: The fact that I am lucky enough to get to experience this wonderful roller coaster ride of sanity and insanity!