We caught up with Auckland sweethearts Park Rd during their recent Aussie tour, where they dropped into Happy Mag to chat about their debut album, “The Novel.”

Love is the driving force behind the band’s music, and these five talented musicians are as chill and sweet as they come.

Park Rd released their debut album “The Novel” on Friday, May 24. The album features anthemic singles such as “Call Me Up,” “Every Night,” “Save The Planet,” “Secrets,” and “Ride.”

After making a splash at SXSW Sydney last year, Park Rd returned to Australia recently to support The Rions, on their massive tour. This follows their festival sets and support slots in New Zealand, where they’ve opened for acts like The Band CAMINO, Milky Chance, Spacey Jane, and Summer Thieves.

“The Novel” stands as a testament to Park Rd’s evolution as musicians and individuals, offering listeners an intimate glimpse into their heads and hearts. Reflecting on the album, the band shares, “It feels like its own little world. The main theme of the album is definitely love.

Once we had all the main instruments, we would add ‘the vibes’ and sprinkle little details like synths or guitar parts that only happen once in the song.”

From the building title track to the punchy yet introspective “Ride,” every song offers a fresh perspective on love and life, embracing an array of influences and techniques,”The Novel” is a collection of songs that are refreshingly different yet distinctly Park Rd.

Catch Park Rd at their upcoming shows:

Friday, September 13 – Gasometer (Upstairs) – Melbourne

Saturday, September 14 – Bootleggers – Sydney

“The Novel” is out now. Check out their tour dates and stay connected with Park Rd via Instagram.

