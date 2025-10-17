Sam Fender Triumphs at 2025 Mercury Prize with People Watching

From North Shields to National Acclaim

North Shields singer-songwriter Sam Fender clinched the 2025 Mercury Prize for his third album, People Watching, during a ceremony held in his hometown of Newcastle.

The album was lauded for its emotional depth and storytelling prowess, marking a significant milestone in Fender’s career.

The ceremony took place on October 16 at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, marking the first time the event was held outside London.

The event was celebrated for its diverse representation and the recognition of various musical genres, reflecting the vibrant landscape of contemporary British and Irish music.

Fender, 31, triumphed over a wide-range shortlist that included Pulp, FKA twigs, Wolf Alice, and CMAT. People Watching, was praised for its cohesion, ambition, and cinematic quality. Judge Sian Eleri described it as a “classic” and noted its “melody-rich” and “cinematic” qualities.

The album delves into themes of guilt, urban decay, and the challenges of transitioning from working-class roots to global fame.

Fender dedicated the win to his late friend and mentor, Annie Orwin, who inspired the title track.

Emotionally moved, he acknowledged her profound impact on his life and music.

This victory marks Fender’s second Mercury Prize nomination; he was previously shortlisted in 2022 for his album Seventeen Going Under.

The win underscores his growing influence in the music industry and his ability to craft albums that resonate with both critics and audiences alike.

Listen to Fender’s winning album People Watching wherever you get your music.