Sam Fender is bringing his Biggest Tour yet to Australia — and Holly Humberstone’s coming with him

Sam Fender Is Coming Back to Australia This November and He’s Not Holding Back

Sam Fender is heading back Down Under for his biggest-ever Aussie headline shows this November — and if his last couple of tours are anything to go by, these are going to go off.

Presented by Secret Sounds and triple j, the tour will see the Brit rock powerhouse bring his chart-dominating third album People Watching to outdoor stages around the country, including Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl and Sydney’s Entertainment Quarter. He’s also bringing along rising UK star Holly Humberstone, who you might remember from their haunting acoustic duet of Seventeen Going Under.

After a stacked year that’s included a #1 album, a BRIT Award, a Coachella set, and a 78,000-strong blowout at London Stadium, Fender’s making it crystal clear: 2025 is his year, and Australia’s getting a piece of the action.

Tickets drop Wednesday 21 May at 12pm (local) via Secret Sounds. If you’re with Vodafone or rocking a Mastercard, you can sneak in early — presales kick off Monday 19 May at 11am. Artist, Spotify, and Secret Sounds presales start Tuesday 20 May.

SAM FENDER ‘PEOPLE WATCHING’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025

w/ special guest Holly Humberstone

Presented by Secret Sounds & triple j

Friday 14 Nov – Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Wed 19 Nov – Riverstage, Brisbane

Fri 21 Nov – The Showring, Entertainment Quarter, Sydney

Tue 25 Nov – AEC Arena, Adelaide

Fri 28 Nov – Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth

Yeah, it’s going to be massive. Don’t sleep on it.