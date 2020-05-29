Art buffs, alert: the Biennale of Sydney is set to reopen in June

For all the arty types out there who are itching to get out of lockdown and into a museum or gallery, The Biennale of Sydney have some good news for you.

The Biennale of Sydney announced this week that the 22nd edition of NIRIN will be reopening from 16 June, with some venues even opening as early as 1 June 2020.

After the NSW government announced that museums and galleries were permitted to open in June, the Biennale of Sydney announced they are able to reopen and extend their free exhibition.

NIRIN is a free contemporary art exhibition presented across greater Sydney, which presents a wonderful and expansive exhibition of modern art, with the aim of connecting both local communities and global networks.

This year’s Biennale is artist, and First Nations-led has been put together under the artistic direction of Brook Andrew and is set to showcase more than 700 works by just over 100 incredible artists. While it was met with great success back in March, after just ten days it was forced to close in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is excellent news that more people are going to be able to witness the incredible collection of works.

Barbara Moore, Chief Executive Officer of the Biennale of Sydney was excited to announce the reopening:

“Now, more than ever, we need art to connect, collaborate and heal – all core themes of NIRIN. Reopening the 22nd Biennale of Sydney with extended exhibition dates gives people an opportunity to enjoy some of the best contemporary art from around the world, and there is no better way to do that than through a physical experience.”

The 22nd Biennale of Sydney will be open free to the public from 16 June to 6 September 2020. Exhibition dates at each venue are as follows:

Art Gallery of New South Wales 1 June – 27 September 2020

1 June – 27 September 2020 Artspace 1 June – 27 September 2020

Campbelltown Arts Centre 1 June – 11 October 2020

Cockatoo Island 16 June – 6 September 2020

Museum of Contemporary Art Australia 16 June – 6 September 2020 (closing date TBC)

The Biennale of Sydney will be stringently following the NSW Government’s recommended safety protocols for the physical exhibition, ensuring that the Biennale is a safe place to visit. To find out more, head to the Biennale of Sydney website.