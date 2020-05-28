Not to be outshone by the rumours surrounding an upcoming PS5 conference, Microsoft has sought to reassure fans that the Xbox Series X will be the most compatible console of the next generation.

The console has an already-published sheet of amazing specs and now comes the welcome news that this formidable horsepower will greatly enhance the experience of not only new games, but also the classics that you already have on your shelf.

In a blog post on Xbox Wire, Microsoft’s Jason Ronald outlined the company’s tradition of bringing legacy games into the next generation:

“…we were not only able to bring more than 500 Xbox 360 games to Xbox One, we were able to go back even further into the archives and resurrect some of your favorite franchises from the original Xbox.”

He went on to state that “thousands of games are already playable ” on the next-gen console and that, “Backwards compatible games run natively on the Xbox Series X hardware, running with the full power of the CPU, GPU and the SSD. No boost mode, no downclocking, the full power of the Xbox Series X for each and every backward compatible game.”

It’s a pretty big claim and it should be music to the ears of fans who have amassed a library of games throughout the generations.