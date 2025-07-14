Live Aid has turned 40 – here’s what went down at the anniversary gala

Live Aid turns 40 — musicians and activists gathered to honour its lasting impact

This year marks 40 years since Live Aid, the groundbreaking 1985 concert that brought together some of the world’s biggest music stars to raise funds for famine relief in Ethiopia.

To commemorate the milestone, a special gala was held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, celebrating the event’s ongoing impact.

Performers included original Live Aid contributors Nile Rodgers and Midge Ure, who was instrumental in organising the original concert.

Other artists from the original Live Aid era, including Paul Young, Gary Kemp, and Rick Astley, also took part in the night’s performances.

Bob Geldof, co-creator of Live Aid, spoke about the significance of the concert and the continuing global struggle against poverty and hunger.

The event also featured a documentary screening and a charity auction of Live Aid memorabilia, with proceeds supporting current hunger relief efforts worldwide.

While the gala offered a moment to look back, it also underscored the urgent need to keep addressing the issues Live Aid sought to combat.

Four decades on, the power of music as a catalyst for social change remains as relevant as ever.

