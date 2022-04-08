Euan Hart Performs ‘Snowflake’ Live From Happy
Sydney local Euan Hart has a mesmerising vocal supported by a lush acoustic guitar. Stepping out from his band Last Thursday, Euan Hart will release Snowflake, his debut single, in late April.
With his debut single, Snowflake, Euan Hart makes the analogy of a snowflake with a whirlwind relationship. Snowflake has a deep feeling of loneliness and the idea of what we may look for in a partner. It was this track that he brought to Live from Happy.
With dreamy guitars, soothing backing vocals and a powerful yet tender lead vocal from Euan, Snowflake will have you hypnotised.
Snowflake was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Owen Penglis, and Radi Safi.
Accompanying Euan was his guitarist, Dylan Lee on electric guitar and backing vocals.
Here’s what Euan Hart had to say about Snowflake before hitting record:
“Snowflake is about wanting something that you can’t have and the other person not being able to see what they like. Snowflake was written at a time when I was feeling lonely and that person popped up after I wrote the song and went away pretty quickly.“
Check out the performance below:
For more on Euan Hart, head to his Instagram page