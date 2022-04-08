Sydney local Euan Hart has a mesmerising vocal supported by a lush acoustic guitar. Stepping out from his band Last Thursday, Euan Hart will release Snowflake, his debut single, in late April.

With his debut single, Snowflake, Euan Hart makes the analogy of a snowflake with a whirlwind relationship. Snowflake has a deep feeling of loneliness and the idea of what we may look for in a partner. It was this track that he brought to Live from Happy.

With dreamy guitars, soothing backing vocals and a powerful yet tender lead vocal from Euan, Snowflake will have you hypnotised.

Snowflake was Mixed and Recorded by Tim McArtney, Owen Penglis, and Radi Safi.