Watch Nirvana perform Smells Like Teen Spirit on SNL (31 years ago today)

Nirvana is hands down one of the greatest bands to have ever graced the planet, to commemorate that very fact, we take a look at their 1992 SNL performance.

Today Wednesday 11th January marks the day that Nirvana appeared on Saturday Night Live in 1992 performing two songs, Smells Like Teen Spirit and Territorial Pissings. It was a momentous day for the band because their album Nevermind went to No.1 on the US album charts. Check out the SNL clip below.

Next month (6th February) Nirvana is to receive a lifetime achievement award for their undeniable contribution to rock n roll and for sparking what the Grammy’s consider ‘a seismic shift in global youth culture’.

Adding to the band’s 2014 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Nirvana is being awarded The Recording Academy to Lifetime Achievement, alongside fellow recipients Bobby McFerrin, Nile Rodgers, The Supremes, Slick Rick, Ma Rainey and Ann and Nancy Wilson from Heart.

In a press release announcing this year’s recipients, the Recording Academy shared:

“Nirvana was formed in 1987 by Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic and emerged from the Pacific Northwest onto the world stage with the 1989 release of its debut album Bleach. Two years later Nirvana’s sophomore album Nevermind would spark a seismic shift in global youth culture.

Rising to No. 1 worldwide and featuring GRAMMY Hall of Fame® single “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Nevermind‘s impact would transform Cobain, Novoselic and Dave Grohl into one of the most successful and influential musical entities of all time.