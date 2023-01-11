Armin van Buuren delivers a catchy AF collaborative pop dream

Get swept up in Armin van Buuren’s new track, Easy to Love, an engaging, popping dance floor tune that will transport you to that ultimate place of falling in love.

Dance floor pioneer DJ Armin van Buuren has brought his wealth of knowledge and talent to a new collaboration with break-out singer Teddy Swims and hitmaker Matoma with the new track Easy To Love.

Easy To Love sees the five-time number-one DJ in the world team up with Norwegian hitmaker Matoma and American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims to bring a steady pulsing beat paired with atmospheric guitar tones, and a rich vocal presence that elevates and evokes the original feelings that infiltrate your entire being when you fall in love.

Armin van Buuren shares “I’m over the moon with this new collaboration. Working with other artists greatly inspires me, and joining forces with both Matoma and Teddy Swims really helped me get this song to where I wanted it to go. I hope everyone else will love it as much as I do.”

Give it a listen.

Stay connected with Armin van Buuren, with his newly launched fan community: Armin’s All-Access.