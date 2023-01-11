Jeff Beck has died aged 78

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck has passed away aged 78 due to bacterial meningitis.

A statement released by Beck’s family to his official Facebook page reads “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Regarded as one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Beck is known for his innovative and eclectic approach to the instrument. He has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice: as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992, and as a solo artist in 2009.

The celebrated guitarist’s career spanned over five decades and included being one of the three noted guitarists to have played with iconic 60’s band the Yardbirds, the others being Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page.

Beck left the Yardbirds in 1967 to pursue a solo career and released his first solo album, Truth, in 1968. The album featured Beck’s former bandmate, Rod Stewart, on vocals and was well-received by critics. Over the next few years, Beck released several more albums and collaborated with a variety of musicians, including Tim Bogert, Cozy Powell and Jan Hammer.

Throughout his career, Beck was known for his unique and experimental approach to the guitar, which earned him the #5 spot in Rolling Stone’s Greatest Guitarists of all Time list. In 1975, he received the Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance for his track Cause We’ve Ended as Lovers, an award that he would win three more times throughout his career.

Beck’s career continued into the 21st century, releasing several more albums and collaborating with numerous artists, most notably Johnny Depp. Continuing to perform and tour into his final years, Beck remains one of the most influential and respected guitarists in the world.