LISTEN: Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck cover The Velvet Underground

On Friday, actor Johnny Depp and former frontman of The Yardbirds, Jeff Beck, released a high-voltage rendition of The Velvet Underground’s 1967 hit, Venus In Furs.

It is said to be one of the tracks featured on their forthcoming collaborative album, 18, which is scheduled to launch on July 15, after three years in the making. Stream their cover of The Velvet Underground’s Venus In Furs below.