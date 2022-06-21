en English
zh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchde Germanhi Hindiit Italianpt Portuguesees Spanishsv Swedish
News

LISTEN: Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck cover The Velvet Underground

AD

by Amy Davidson

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck

Credit: Press via NME

AD

by Amy Davidson

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have released a cover of The Velvet Underground’s Venus In Furs, ahead of their forthcoming album titled 18.

On Friday, actor Johnny Depp and former frontman of The Yardbirds, Jeff Beck, released a high-voltage rendition of The Velvet Underground’s 1967 hit, Venus In Furs.

It is said to be one of the tracks featured on their forthcoming collaborative album, 18, which is scheduled to launch on July 15, after three years in the making. Stream their cover of The Velvet Underground’s Venus In Furs below.

Related