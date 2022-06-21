The Stone Apes discuss their latest single ‘Waste My Time’

The Stone Apes’ new single Waste My Time is a gorgeously groovy tune that’s the perfect anthem for simply hanging out.

The Stone Apes are the newest Aussie indie rockers to take the country by storm.

The five-piece band is made up of Jye Kennedy on vocals, Graydon Kennedy on guitar, Nick Hooper on drums, Ben Thistlewaite on the bass, and Jeremy Titmarsh on guitar.

The fellas have been playing together since late 2020 and already they have treated Aussies to an east coast tour, to support mammoth acts like Wolfmother, Thirsty Merc, Pacific Avenue, Bugs and Bootleg Rascal.

We caught up with The Stone Apes to find out a little more about them.

HAPPY: I know Jye and Graydon are brothers and you’ve been mates with Nick, Ben and Jeremy for a long time but how is it you all met?