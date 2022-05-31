Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance on stage with Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp has surprised an audience in Sheffield, UK, joining Jeff Beck for a few songs as the jury is still out, literally, on the Depp/Heard trial.

At various points, we all need to unwind. For some, it’s relaxing with a cup of tea or martini, and for others, it’s getting on a plane after an extensive court case to surprise an audience at a Jeff Beck show. Johnny Depp chose the latter on May 29.

As they played covers from legends Marvin Gaye, Jimi Hendrix and John Lennon, the duo caused a sensation. This while the world has been gripped by the defamation trial Depp brought upon his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck have been friends for a long time. The pair actually collaborated previously, releasing a cover of Isolation by John Lennon in 2020. The guitar legend needs no introduction. Beck is widely considered one of the greatest guitar players ever to touch the instrument. He’s a veteran from the mid-60s British Invasion and an innovator who has often made the guitar sound like nothing we’ve heard before.

Well…what a surprise we got last night when Johnny Depp joined ⁦@jeffbeckmusic⁩ on stage 😱 Wishing ⁦@jeffbeckmusic⁩ good luck for the rest of his amazing tour 😍 and a big thank you to Johnny Depp for joining us! pic.twitter.com/UlHhKShanP — Sheffield City Hall (@SheffCityHall) May 30, 2022

While the music is special and should be celebrated, the show has occurred while we await a verdict on Depp’s trial which is expected by Tuesday (Wednesday AEST).

Having aired his private life in such a public way, I expected Depp to retreat so the news was quite a shock.

In the past, the famed actor has referred to playing guitar as the only time he feels peace. I guess there was no better medicine than playing with one of the greatest players in the world. I hope it happens again very soon.

Listen to Isolation below: