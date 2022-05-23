Courtney Love says Johnny Depp saved her life

Courtney Love has chimed in on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation case in a video posted to social media.

Courtney Love opened up about how Johnny Depp saved her life and helped her child in a video posted to a friend’s social media account over the weekend as reported by the New York Post.

“I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly. I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room,” Love said, discussing the iconic club that was partially owned by Johnny Depp at the time.

Courtney was dealing with the tragic loss of her husband and baby daddy, Kurt Cobain who had died by suicide in 1994. She went on to say how Depp helped her and her daughter out of such a tough spot.

“Johnny, when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with all these social workers, wrote her a four-page letter that she’s never showed me,”

“Then he sent limos to her school where all the social workers were crawling around, again, unasked, for her and all her friends to go to [see film] Pirates,” Love continued.

“He did it a bunch of times. He gave her own seat [at the premieres] with her name on it.”

“I’ve never seen one of those Pirates movies, but [Frances] loved them. You know, she said to me when she was 13, ‘Mama, he saved my life.’ And she said it again.”

Love went on to show empathy for Amber Heard, saying: “I’ve been the most hated woman in America. I’ve been the most hated woman in the world before TikTok and it’s a really … I have a lot of empathy for what that must feel like for Amber. Fu*k man, wow, can you imagine being her?”

“But if you use a movement for your own personal gain, and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces, and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served whatever it is.”

The defamation trial that’s been watched around the world is set to end with the closing arguments on Friday, May 27.