Pete Davidson took a dig at Kanye and Ariana Grande before leaving SNL

Pete Davidson said goodbye to Saturday Night Live in the season finale that aired over the weekend and he didn’t miss the opportunity to take one last dig at Kanye West and Ariana Grande.

Pete Davidson, along with Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney is leaving Saturday Night Live in the biggest cast change since season 38, when Bill Hader, Jason Sudeikis, and Fred Armisen left.

Pete Davidson's back at the Update desk. #SNLFinale pic.twitter.com/7yOZJJSdlo — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 22, 2022

“Hello, Colin and Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye,” Pete said.

“Yeah, you had a weird year,” Josh replied.

“Yeah. I just—I never imagined this would be my life,” Davidson continued.

“Look at me when I started here. Back then I was just like a skinny kid and no one knew what race I was. Like now, everyone knows I’m white because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work.”

After revealing that his boss, Lorne Michaels knew it was doomed from the start, Davidson commented on his relationship with Ariana Grande.

“He really always gives me the best advice,”

“This is all true. I’ll never forget. I called him when I got engaged. I was like, ‘Lorne, I just got engaged to Ariana Grande after dating her for two weeks.’ He goes, ‘Oh, well, hold on for dear life.’ It’s a true story.”

Of course, Pete Davidson didn’t miss the chance to say a sincere goodbye: “I appreciate SNL, and Lorne for never giving up on me and believing in me and allowing me to have a place that, like, I could call home with memories that will last a lifetime, so thank you guys.”