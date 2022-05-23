Will Smith predicted losing his career while tripping on psychedelics

It turns out that Will Smith had a vision that his career would collapse while tripping on ayahuasca.

Will Smith detailed his trip with David Letterman ahead of the infamous slap heard around the world.

If you don’t recall, first of all, I envy you, Will Smith slapped the shit out of Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke he took offence to about his wife.

Will’s episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman only just aired but was shot in early 2022 BS (Before Slap).

On the show, Will recalled his experience on ayahuasca, a powerful hallucinogenic herb drink.

“Once you drink it you’re going to see yourself in a way you’ve never seen yourself,” Will said.

“One of the experiences was the individual most hellish psychological experience of my life.

“I drank, and it usually takes about 45 minutes to kick in. And I’m sitting there and you always feel like, ‘Maybe it won’t kick in this time.’

“So I’m drinking and sitting there and then all of a sudden it’s like I start seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away and my career is going away.”

Damn, it must have been brutal for Will to watch this episode after losing so much work thanks to the outburst at the Oscars.

Will told Letterman that he tried to “grab” his possessions.

“This is my fear in real life, and I’m in there and I’m wanting to vomit and all of that, and I hear a voice saying: ‘This is what the fuck it is. This is what the fuck life is,’”

“When I came out of it, I realised that anything that happens in my life, I can handle it. I can handle any person I lose, I can handle anything that goes wrong in my life, I can handle anything in my marriage. I can handle anything that this life has to offer me.” Will ended the discussion.

It sounds to me like he may have really needed the experience to prepare him for what was to come.

Fingers crossed Will is doing alright.