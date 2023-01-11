Sam Smith announces 2023 Australian & New Zealand tour dates

Frontier Touring has announced Sam Smith will bring ‘Gloria’ The Tour to Australia and New Zealand in October and November 2023.

English singer-songwriter Sam Smith is set to tour their forthcoming album ‘Gloria’ which is slated for release on the 27th of this month.

Smith’s fourth studio album, Gloria, has spawned the Grammy-nominated single “Unholy” featuring Kim Petras, which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Frontier Members will have access to pre-sale tickets on Monday, January 16th ahead of the general public on sale on Wednesday, January 18th via Frontier Touring.

“I’m so excited to be launching Gloria the tour Australia and New Zealand dates for October and November 2023 from Adelaide, South Australia today!” Smith shares. “Both countries hold such a special place in my heart and we’re working hard on delivering an incredible show for you all! I can’t wait for you to see it and be with you all again soon xx.”

Gloria The Tour’s first show is Saturday, October 28th in Adelaide before heading to Melbourne on Tuesday, October 31st, Sydney on Friday, November 3rd and then Brisbane on Wednesday, November 8th with it wrapping in Auckland on Saturday, November 11th.

Smith is currently in Australia and will be performing at d’Arenberg Cube winery in McLaren Vale, South Australia this evening.

Watch Unholy below: