FANGZ, Gretsch Jets & One Night at The Duke

dukeCounting down to seeing FANGZ tear into the new Gretsch Jets, free food, free drinks, free gear on deck, and one lucky legend set to walk out with a brand-new Jet.

Gretsch is teaming up with Sydney punk heavy-hitters FANGZ for a proper launch party at The Duke on 27 November, celebrating the arrival of the brand-new Jet guitar lineup.

It’s a tight, intimate event – officially sold out with just 100 spots – but you can still join the waitlist. If you’re into guitars, loud rooms, and seeing new gear pushed to its limits, this is the one to watch.

The night is built around the debut of the Gretsch Electromatic and Streamliner Jet Series, two refreshed lines designed for modern players who want the classic Gretsch feel with updated power and reliability.

The Electromatic Jet range arrives loaded with PureVolt Twin Six Humbuckers, a Lockdown wraparound bridge, and chambered mahogany bodies built for warmth, sustain, and clarity.

The Streamliner Jet Series brings a more aggressive edge, driven by HotWire high-output ceramic humbuckers, a Pitch-Perfect head angle, and GraphTech NuBone nuts to keep tuning stable even under heavy-handed playing. Both lines carry that unmistakable Jet silhouette — sharp, stylish, and unmistakably Gretsch.

FANGZ will be road-testing the new models live, giving the room a real-world sense of how these guitars handle in the hands of a band known for high-energy sets.

Alongside the performance, guests can expect hands-on product demos, live guitar painting, and plenty of opportunities for content creation, interviews, or just meeting the Gretsch team.

The crew at The Duke will keep things easy with free food and drinks, and one lucky punter will walk out the door with a brand-new Gretsch Jet.

It’s a launch, a party, and a genuine chance to get close to some impressive new instruments. If you missed out on tickets, join the waitlist now for a shot at attending this front-row guitar experience.

Join the waitlist here.