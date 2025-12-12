Love a good playlist? So do we – Check out Otis Tate’s inspiration playlist for Memory Lane

Otis Tate’s Memory Lane – this playlist is the soundtrack that helped shape it.

From U2’s widescreen optimism (Beautiful Day) to Sam Fender’s raw, bittersweet realism; from Prince’s genre‑bending freedom to Radiohead’s haunting intensity, these tracks are touchstones of feeling and craft.

There’s heart, there’s grit, there’s pure joy – and every song here has a story worth revisiting.

Crank it, press play, and follow the threads that pull Tate’s new single into something bigger, deeper, and entirely unforgettable.

INSPIRATION PLAYLIST FOR MEMORY LANE

U2 – Beautiful Day

I will probably always consider U2 my main source of inspiration. Usually a song of theirs will be a reference point and with regards to ‘Memory Lane’, it was ‘Beautiful Day’. I’ve always loved the hopeful ambition and large scale of the song. The song sounds huge and emotional which is what I really wanted to tap into when I wrote my tune.

Little Bit Closer – Sam Fender

I grew to love Sam Fender rather quickly when I was studying. The hopefulness but dreariness of adulthood he writes about has resonated with me so much lately. It also helps that he pulls from a lot of the same sonic influences that I do.

Local Boy in the Photograph – Stereophonics

I came to love Stereophonics’ music about two years ago and this song is my favourite from the group. I love everything about it from the heart breaking story-telling, raw energy and the powerhouse vocals of Kelly Jones.

To:Amy – There’s a Tuesday

Nat Hutton and Minnie Robberds are two of my favourite songwriters right now. They pair delicate imagery with heartfelt honesty to create such a wonderful juxtaposition. This idea was a big lyrical inspiration when writing ‘Memory Lane’.

Beaches – Beabadoobee

This song just hits all of my soft spots. It’s in my favourite key, Bb major, an anthemic chorus and killer eight bar guitar solo. It’s a song I wish I had written.

Golden Lady – Stevie Wonder

If I am ever struggling with the writing stage of a song, I turn to Stevie. The clarity and simplicity he writes with made me want to become a songwriter in the first place.

When Doves Cry – Prince

I love Prince, I love Prince, I love Prince, I love Prince. Even though we are sonically not alike, I draw a lot of inspiration from Prince’s freedom of expression and willingness to think outside of the box through his music.

Atlantic City – Bruce Springsteen

Springsteen was the artist that made me fall in love with the art of story telling and ‘Atlantic City’ is the song I’ve drawn the most inspiration from. How he sets a scene and pays it off has always astounded me.

My Doorbell – The White Stripes

This song reminds me about the joy of making music. Whenever I’m too bogged down by the weight of what I’m doing, this tune is a friendly reminder to not take it so seriously and have fun.

There, There – Radiohead

This is my favourite song right now. The haunting, spooky feel, the build into the crashout at the end. This song is just perfection.

Are you looking up – Mk.gee

I love how unique and different this song sounds. Mk.gee creates a sonic world that is one of most original things in music today.

Pour The Wine – Dave Dobbyn

I modelled the first song I ever wrote after this one. It’s just a pleasant little song from a kiwi legend.

