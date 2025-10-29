Teenage Engineering CM-15 Review

They may cop heat from time to time, but TE have nailed the modern microphone!

The Teenage Engineering CM-15 is exactly what you’d expect from a company known for bending the rules — a compact, high-end condenser microphone that feels part art piece, part recording revolution. It’s sleek, portable, and surprisingly powerful, blurring the line between mobile creativity and professional production.

Design and Build

At first glance, the CM-15 looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie — minimal, sculptural, and unmistakably Teenage Engineering. But under that design-forward exterior lies a serious condenser mic built for real recording. It features a large-diaphragm capsule, ESS Sabre analog-to-digital converter, and both USB-C and mini XLR outputs for plug-and-play flexibility.

The CM-15 runs on phantom power, USB power, or its own internal rechargeable battery, making it one of the most portable professional mics on the market. It also includes a built-in gain control knob and a tripod stand adapter, making it equally comfortable in the studio, on a desk, or out in the field.

Sound and Performance

Despite its small footprint, the CM-15 sounds big. The large-diaphragm condenser capsule delivers a detailed, open tone with a sense of depth you’d expect from full-sized studio microphones. It’s clean but not sterile — there’s a touch of warmth and presence that keeps vocals, guitars, and ambient recordings natural and alive.

It handles loud sources surprisingly well and stays quiet on delicate material, thanks to its low self-noise and high dynamic range. The ESS Sabre converter ensures pristine digital capture straight through USB, while the analog XLR path gives you traditional studio flexibility.

The CM-15’s omnidirectional pattern captures a wide, balanced soundscape, perfect for interviews, ensemble work, or ambient sound design. It’s not just a field mic — it’s a high-fidelity capture tool that adapts to any workflow.

Features at a Glance

✨ Key features:

Large-diaphragm condenser capsule

ESS Sabre ADC for pristine conversion

USB-C and mini XLR outputs

Internal battery + phantom + USB power options

Omnidirectional pickup pattern

Compact, portable, and visually stunning design

In Use

We tested the CM-15 during our Mic Month sessions with the same setup we used across all microphones — same song, same instruments, same angle — and it held its own against traditional studio mics. On vocals, it was crisp and airy; on acoustic guitar, it captured every nuance without harshness; and on bass, it delivered clear low-end definition with impressive balance.

What stood out most was its flexibility. You can plug it directly into a laptop and start recording, or patch it through an interface for a full analog workflow. It’s built for modern creators who move between environments — one mic that can go from the studio desk to a hotel room session without compromise.

Final Thoughts

The Teenage Engineering CM-15 is one of the most forward-thinking microphones on the market — a design object that’s also a serious recording tool. It’s small, beautiful, and technically impressive, combining professional fidelity with true portability.

Whether you’re a producer, content creator, or field recordist, the CM-15 proves that high-end recording doesn’t have to stay locked in the studio. It’s a statement piece with real sonic authority — minimal in design, maximal in impact.

Check out the raw stems here: