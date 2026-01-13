BTS announce huge 2026–27 world tour – full dates and cities

BTS return to the road with their biggest world tour yet
BTS have announced a major 2026–2027 world tour, marking their first full-group global run Pop royalty BTS are returning to the global stage with a massive 2026–2027 world tour, their first full-group headline run since military service.
Spanning 34 regions and 79 shows, the tour will include historic first-ever performances in several cities and features a 360° in-the-round stadium stage, putting fans at the centre of the action like never before.
The tour kicks off April 9 in Goyang, South Korea, with three nights together before heading to Tokyo, Japan. From there, the band will move across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia, delivering multi-night stadium shows in major cities including Mexico City, Las Vegas, London, Paris, East Rutherford, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
This fall, BTS will bring their tour to Latin America and Asia, performing in Bogotá, São Paulo, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, and more – with several of these stops marking first-ever appearances. Early next year, the group returns to Australia for shows in Melbourne and Sydney, completing what is set to be the largest K-pop tour of all time.
Notably, the tour’s 360° in-the-round stage design is a first for a K-pop stadium tour. The immersive setup allows for increased capacity at every venue while giving ARMY members a unique perspective from all angles.
These shows mark BTS’s first headline performances as a full group since their 2021–2022 Permission to Dance On Stage tour. With a mix of career-spanning hits and new material from their upcoming album, the tour cements BTS as one of the most influential acts in global pop, continuing to break attendance and grossing records worldwide.
Tickets for the ARMY MEMBERSHIP presale open Thursday, January 22, with general onsale beginning Saturday, January 24 at LiveNation.com. Fans should check local listings for exact times and availability.
Whether it’s first-ever stops in cities like Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Kaohsiung, or landmark venues such as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, BTS’s 2026–2027 world tour promises to be a historic, career-defining return to the global stage.
BTS 2026–27 World Tour dates
South Korea & Japan
Apr 9, 11, 12 – Goyang, South Korea
Apr 17–18 – Tokyo, Japan
North America
Apr 25–26 – Tampa, FL
May 2–3 – El Paso, TX
May 7, 9–10 – Mexico City
May 16–17 – Stanford, CA
May 23–24, 27 – Las Vegas, NV
Aug 1–2 – New Jersey
Aug 5–6 – Boston
Aug 10–11 – Baltimore
Aug 15–16 – Arlington, TX
Aug 22–23 – Toronto
Aug 27–28 – Chicago
Sept 1–2, 5–6 – Los Angeles
Europe
Jun 26–27 – Madrid
Jul 1–2 – Brussels
Jul 6–7 – London
Jul 11–12 – Munich
Jul 17–18 – Paris
Latin America
Oct 2–3 – Bogotá
Oct 9–10 – Lima
Oct 16–17 – Santiago
Oct 23–24 – Buenos Aires
Oct 28, 30–31 – São Paulo
Asia
Nov 19, 21–22 – Kaohsiung
Dec 3, 5–6 – Bangkok
Dec 12–13 – Kuala Lumpur
Dec 17, 19–20, 22 – Singapore
Dec 26–27 – Jakarta
Australia & beyond
Feb 12–13 2027 – Melbourne
Feb 20–21 – Sydney
Mar 4, 6–7 – Hong Kong
Mar 13–14 – Manila