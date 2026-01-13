BTS announce huge 2026–27 world tour – full dates and cities

BTS return to the road with their biggest world tour yet

BTS have announced a major 2026–2027 world tour, marking their first full-group global run Pop royalty BTS are returning to the global stage with a massive 2026–2027 world tour, their first full-group headline run since military service.

Spanning 34 regions and 79 shows, the tour will include historic first-ever performances in several cities and features a 360° in-the-round stadium stage, putting fans at the centre of the action like never before.

The tour kicks off April 9 in Goyang, South Korea, with three nights together before heading to Tokyo, Japan. From there, the band will move across North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia, delivering multi-night stadium shows in major cities including Mexico City, Las Vegas, London, Paris, East Rutherford, Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

This fall, BTS will bring their tour to Latin America and Asia, performing in Bogotá, São Paulo, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, and more – with several of these stops marking first-ever appearances. Early next year, the group returns to Australia for shows in Melbourne and Sydney, completing what is set to be the largest K-pop tour of all time.

Notably, the tour’s 360° in-the-round stage design is a first for a K-pop stadium tour. The immersive setup allows for increased capacity at every venue while giving ARMY members a unique perspective from all angles.

These shows mark BTS’s first headline performances as a full group since their 2021–2022 Permission to Dance On Stage tour. With a mix of career-spanning hits and new material from their upcoming album, the tour cements BTS as one of the most influential acts in global pop, continuing to break attendance and grossing records worldwide.

Tickets for the ARMY MEMBERSHIP presale open Thursday, January 22, with general onsale beginning Saturday, January 24 at LiveNation.com. Fans should check local listings for exact times and availability.

Whether it’s first-ever stops in cities like Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Kaohsiung, or landmark venues such as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, BTS’s 2026–2027 world tour promises to be a historic, career-defining return to the global stage.

BTS 2026–27 World Tour dates

South Korea & Japan

Apr 9, 11, 12 – Goyang, South Korea

Apr 17–18 – Tokyo, Japan

North America

Apr 25–26 – Tampa, FL

May 2–3 – El Paso, TX

May 7, 9–10 – Mexico City

May 16–17 – Stanford, CA

May 23–24, 27 – Las Vegas, NV

Aug 1–2 – New Jersey

Aug 5–6 – Boston

Aug 10–11 – Baltimore

Aug 15–16 – Arlington, TX

Aug 22–23 – Toronto

Aug 27–28 – Chicago

Sept 1–2, 5–6 – Los Angeles

Europe

Jun 26–27 – Madrid

Jul 1–2 – Brussels

Jul 6–7 – London

Jul 11–12 – Munich

Jul 17–18 – Paris

Latin America

Oct 2–3 – Bogotá

Oct 9–10 – Lima

Oct 16–17 – Santiago

Oct 23–24 – Buenos Aires

Oct 28, 30–31 – São Paulo

Asia

Nov 19, 21–22 – Kaohsiung

Dec 3, 5–6 – Bangkok

Dec 12–13 – Kuala Lumpur

Dec 17, 19–20, 22 – Singapore

Dec 26–27 – Jakarta

Australia & beyond

Feb 12–13 2027 – Melbourne

Feb 20–21 – Sydney

Mar 4, 6–7 – Hong Kong

Mar 13–14 – Manila