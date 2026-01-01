BTS announces new album drops March 20 alongside a World Tour

BTS Is dropping new music on March 20, and heading out on tour

BTS is officially back. After nearly four years of group hiatus while all seven members completed South Korea’s mandatory military service, the global K‑pop superstars announced a full‑group comeback with a brand‑new album set to drop on March 20, 2026 – their first full‑group release since 2022’s Proof.

The announcement came in classic BTS fashion: handwritten letters sent directly to select ARMY (their devoted fanbase), shared as a New Year’s surprise that included heartfelt personal messages from each member and the comeback date “2026.03.20.”

NEW ALBUM: WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

While the tracklist, album title, visuals and concept haven’t been revealed yet, this new project marks a major moment — it’s the group’s first collective music release since their activities were paused so members could complete military obligations between 2022 and 2025.

RM, Jin, Suga, J‑Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have all expressed how meaningful this comeback is in recent messages, emphasising gratitude to fans who waited through the hiatus.

WORLD TOUR PLANNED TOO

BTS’s label BigHit Music has confirmed that the March 20 album release will be followed by a large‑scale world tour, making 2026 a massive year in BTS history. Official details — like cities, venues and ticket dates — are expected to be announced soon through BTS’s official channels.

WHY THIS COMEBACK MATTERS

Since debuting in 2013, BTS has become one of the most influential music acts on the planet, topping charts and bridging cultures. This comeback isn’t just another album — it’s the seventh‑member reunion after years apart and a celebration of everything they’ve built with ARMY.

Whether you’ve been there since Dope or just joined the BTS universe, March 20, 2026 is shaping up to be one of the biggest moments in pop music this year. Stay tuned — the countdown is officially on.