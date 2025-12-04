Guns N’ Roses Drop Two New Singles Ahead of Massive 2026 Tour

Guns N’ Roses ignite a new chapter with a double release that revives their stadium-sized swagger.

Guns N’ Roses have surprised fans with two brand-new singles, marking their first fresh material in two years.

The tracks arrive just days after the band confirmed a sprawling 2026 world tour, teasing a louder, hungrier era ahead.

‘Nothin‘ lands first a slow-burning power ballad that feels like a love letter to the band’s classic emotional heft.

Thick, swirling synths anchor the track while Slash unspools a solo that bends and sways like a lantern flame in the dark.

Axl Rose’s vocals, worn in all the right places, glide between grit and vulnerability, giving the song a bruised-heart warmth that feels unmistakably GNR.

Then comes ‘Atlas’, a mid-tempo stomper built for open skies and massive crowds.

The guitars spark like engine ignitions, the chorus lifts like a stadium-wide chant, and the whole thing carries a sense of motion, forward, upward, louder.

It’s the kind of track that feels born for their upcoming global run, ready to rattle arenas from the first downbeat.

The two singles mark the band’s first release since 2023, a gap that had left fans wondering what direction the rock legends would take next.

Their answer is clear: they’re not interested in nostalgia alone.

They’re carving out new space, sharpening old instincts, and proving that longevity doesn’t require softening.

Both singles are out now, setting the tone for their 2026 world tour.

Fans can listen to ‘Nothin’’ and ‘Atlas’ here.