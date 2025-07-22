SLASH unleashes the ultimate Halloween score with vinyl-only Horror Nights Vol. 2

We know what we’re spinning come Halloween – SLASH joins Universal Studios Hollywood for a haunted collab

Halloween Horror Nights is getting a dose of heavy metal this year, with SLASH – yes, that SLASH – returning to Universal Studios Hollywood for a gnarly lineup of original experiences.

The Grammy-winning guitar legend is behind a brand-new score for the fan-fave haunted house Scarecrow: Music by SLASH, where angry scarecrows dole out Mother Nature’s revenge. Expect riffs, rust, and righteous jump scares.

It’s not SLASH’s first rodeo, this marks his seventh year composing for HHN, but 2025 is turning it up a notch.

Fans can grab the new vinyl-only SLASH: Music of Universal Studios Hollywood – Halloween Horror Nights, Vol. 2, featuring sinister cuts from past houses like The Bride of Frankenstein Lives and Eternal Bloodlines.

There’s even a SLASH-themed bar onsite, slinging cocktails and tacos inspired by the rock icon, plus a life-sized SLASH scare-actor on stilts. Horror, riffs, and tacos? Count us in.

🎟️ Halloween Horror Nights kicks off Sept 4.

The score for SLASH: Music of Universal Studios Hollywood – Halloween Horror Nights, Volume 2, is as follows:

SIDE A

1.“The Hunted Becomes The Hunter” 4:21 (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

2.“Monsters, Maniacs, and Madmen” (Universal Monsters Medley 2021) 5:08 (Universal Monsters 2018)

3.“The Blood is Life” 3:38 (Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives 2021)

4.“The Collection Room / Dracula’s Lair” 2:45 (Universal Monsters 2018)

5.“The Ossuary” 1:47 (Universal Monsters: Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man 2019)

SIDE B

6.“Cycles of the Moon” 3:02 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022)

7.“Immortal Curses” 4:26 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022)

8.“Alucard” 2:21 (Universal Monsters: Legends Collide 2022)

9.“Bloodline Drawn” 5:02 (Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines 2024)

10.“Unholy Alliance” 3:15 (Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines 2024)