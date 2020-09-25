Turns out Draco and Lucius Malfoy are best friends in real life and it’s beautiful

Dynamic duo Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs, aka Draco and Lucius Malfoy, are real-life besties and it’s incredibly wholesome.

A wholesome father-son relationship is an instant heartstring puller, but the overflowing wholesomeness of the real-life relationship between onscreen father and son pairing, Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs, is enough to warm even the coldest of hearts.

Felton and Isaacs played the brooding pair Draco and Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter film adaptations from 2001 to 2011. They are key antagonists to golden boy Harry Potter and his gang of goodie-two-shoes friends, and maybe that’s what makes their offscreen love for each other all the more beautiful. After all, we all love a villain with a secret heart of gold.

Each year on Felton’s birthday, Isaacs posts a heartfelt message about his love and admiration for his wizard son. This year’s message was particularly cute with Issacs posting: “In these strangest of dark days you’re always a ray of light to me. Thanks for making mischief, music and magic for this fan (and all the others too),” before signing off with “Fake Dad x.”

Love you dad x — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) September 22, 2020

The rest of Isaacs’ Instagram feed features cute selfies of the pair taking carnival rides, hanging with some Australian sugar gliders, and just taking generally cute selfies together.

Whilst Felton’s Instagram is more curated (featuring a greater number of brooding selfies, dog pics, and vintage Instagram filters), the Felton/Isaacs friendship posts we’re all here to see can be found with some digging.

View this post on Instagram Old friends A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on May 7, 2016 at 3:12am PDT

During quarantine, the pair also took to Instagram to discuss life in lockdown, where their careers are at, and everyone’s favourite week one lockdown topic: Tiger King.

Isaacs has been posting joyous birthday messages to Felton since 2017, and we can only hope their touching friendship continues to blossom before our eyes.

You can catch Jason Isaacs in the upcoming third season of Sex Education after he was recently announced to be joining the cast alongside Jemima Kirke and musician Dua Saleh. Saleh will be making their acting debut in the series as Cal, a nonbinary student at the school Moordale.