Here are the best TV shows coming to streaming in April

April’s shaping up to be quite the month of TV, from Richard Gadd’s Half Man to Star Wars.

Divide and conquer! You’re gonna want to make sure each member of your household has a different streaming service covered this month because the good stuff is simply everywhere.

It’ll be a boiling pot of fresh seasons from your faves and brand spanking new names which will likely have you stuck on the couch every night of April.

Love on the Spectrum

Season 4 premieres April 1st on Netflix

Check back in with all your faves and find some new ones while you’re at it as Love on the Spectrum returns for its fourth season. Hopeful singles take their first step into the world of dating and audiences are brought along for every step of the way.

Your Friends & Neighbours

Season 2 premieres April 3rd, 2026 on Apple TV+

Starring Jon Hamm (who’s also the executive producer), main character Coop will keep the fire burning as he continues to fall deeper into the rabbit-hole of becoming a suburban thief. This season, though, there’s a neighbour that’s threatening to ruin it all by exposing him.

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord

Premieres April 6th, 2026 on Disney+

Set after the events of the Clone Wars, Sithlord Darth Maul tries to rebuild his criminal syndicate. In true Star Wars nature, the story is dark and full of revenge.

The Boys

Season 5 premieres April 8th, 2026 on Amazon Prime

The fifth and final season of the satirical superhero show that ended up becoming everyone’s favourite will drop the first two episodes on April 8th. Without spoilers, the heroes will fight against Homelander’s totalitarian rule one last time.

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Premieres April 15th, 2026 on Apple TV+

Starring Elle Fanning, a 20 year old single mother finds herself struggling to make ends meet. Taking the advice of her pro-wrestler Dad, she starts an OnlyFans account, but wonders if internet fame might come at a high cost.

From

Season 4 premieres April 20th, 2026 on Stan

From the creators of Schitt’s Creek, season four begins a new journey while the same horrifying creatures that like to attack at night keep on doing just that. No one is safe!

Kevin

Premieres April 20th, 2026 on Amazon Prime

Produced by Aubrey Plaza, this adult animated comedy will follow a housecat who leaves his owners to explore a new life (no, it’s not a rip-off of Garfield!). Critics are calling it hilarious and heartwarming, and chances are you’ll do the same.

Widow’s Bay

Premieres April 29th, 2026 on Apple TV+

A brand new comedy-horror about a small island town just off the coast of New England where something sinister lurks beneath the surface. The mayor, of course, doesn’t believe the residents, which isn’t a great way to avoid conflict.

The House of the Spirits

Premieres April 29th, 2026 on Amazon Prime

Based on Isabel Allende’s classic novel, this series will follow the Trueba family over the span of a century as they navigate generational conflict and the patriarchy. It’ll focus on three generations of women and is a story of bloody revolution.

Half Man

Premieres April 2026 (date TBC) on Stan

Written by Richard Gadd, the guy behind Baby Reindeer, this six episode drama will be set in Glasgow, Scotland and explore the relationship between brothers Niall and Ruben.

We’ll see them as young boys back in the 80s and follow them all the way to the present day, where a violent incident changes everything.