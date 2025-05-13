Damiano David revisits 2021 Drug Controversy ahead of Eurovision

Four years after a viral moment nearly overshadowed Måneskin’s Eurovision triumph, frontman Damiano David is laughing all the way to his solo debut.

The 2021 controversy—where fans speculated he’d snorted cocaine live on air—was debunked by an EBU investigation, but David now jokes: “Unfortunately, I must admit I’m not that mental”.

The scandal didn’t dent Måneskin’s meteoric rise. Their hit “Zitti e buoni” catapulted Italy to Eurovision glory, followed by UK chart dominance (“I Wanna Be Your Slave”, “Beggin’”) and a Grammy nod.

Now, David is stripping back for Funny Little Fears (out May 16), a raw solo album produced with Labrinth and “friends-only” collaborators who passed his “no-dickheads” policy.

Timed to Eurovision 2025’s climax in Basel, the record fuels a global tour, including Sydney and Melbourne this October.

“There’s no connection between me doing a tour anything related with the band (splitting)” he insists.