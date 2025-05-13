Tom Hardy’s Action Hero Grind Is Catching Up with Him

Tom Hardy’s body is paying the price for years of full-throttle action roles

Tom Hardy has never been one to do things halfway. From the hulking menace of Bane in The Dark Knight Rises to the feral intensity of Mad Max and the gooey chaos of Venom, Hardy has built a career on throwing his whole body into his roles—bruises, burns, and all.

But after more than a decade of stunt-heavy films and high-octane performances, the toll is showing. “I’ve had two knee surgeries now, my disc’s herniated in my back, I’ve got sciatica as well,” he admitted in a recent interview. On top of that, he’s battling plantar fasciitis and a torn hip tendon.

Even so, Hardy isn’t slowing down. He’s currently shooting MobLand for Paramount+ and filming the action flick Havoc. And while the long-hoped-for Venom–Spider-Man crossover didn’t pan out, Hardy still speaks fondly of Eddie Brock. “It was like juggling chainsaws,” he said of the role—which sounds about right.

Outside the chaos of film sets, Hardy has found another outlet for his energy: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He’s a purple belt, competes under his real name (Edward Hardy), and has quietly won a string of gold medals in UK tournaments. Despite his injuries, he’s not stepping away from the mat anytime soon. He’s called the sport “humbling” and a key part of how he stays centred—no explosions required.

Still, with all this physical strain, we’d happily watch Tom Hardy smoulder in a perfectly tailored suit, delivering dialogue from a chair in a well-lit room. No running. No fight scenes. No backflips. Just Hardy doing what he does best—stealing every frame, no stunt double necessary.