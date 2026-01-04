Dove Cameron announces engagement to Damiano David

“My favourite part of being alive.”

The new year has begun with a glittering announcement for two music worlds.

Dove Cameron and Måneskin frontman Damiano David are engaged, sharing the joyous news on social media this weekend.

Cameron, the former Disney star turned pop force, posted a radiant carousel of images, her new ring taking centre stage, with the caption: “My favourite part of being alive … happy new year.” David mirrored the post, promising, “It’s gonna be a beautiful year.”

This milestone follows their two-year anniversary last October, a period Cameron previously described as “the 2 best years of my life.”

Their story began as a slow-burn romance after meeting at the 2022 VMAs, evolving from cautious, hours-long talks into a deep partnership.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damiano David (@damianodavid)

For David, who recently released a solo album, life in Los Angeles with Cameron has become a true home, a place to finally unpack his suitcase after years on the road.