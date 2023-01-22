Måneskin ‘Rush!’ to the alter to tie the knot

Italian Rockers Måneskin decide to tie the knot in a four-way wedding in celebration of their latest album RUSH!

To celebrate the release of their third album RUSH!, Måneskin decided to symbolically tie the knot and devote their eternal loyalty to one another.

Married in a RUSH! So happy to share this special moment together. RUSH! – the new album is out now ❤️‍🔥 @Spotify pic.twitter.com/zm4BPvsxkl — MåneskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) January 20, 2023

In this four-way symbolic wedding, the member dressed to the nine’s with the stylistic rock n’ roll flare, standing at the alter with the ceremony being officiated by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele. The Italian rockers also had a star-studded guest in attendance, with Machine Guy Kelly and Baz Luhrmann being a part of the cheering crowd.

Spotify played a hand in helping the band nuptials, by throwing the party at Palazzo Brancaccio in Rome, Italy. If you missed the band’s wedding, have no fear because we have some photos from the chaotic affair below for you to feast your eyes on.