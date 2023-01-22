All the highlights from Beyoncé’s first full concert since 2018

Beyoncé took to the stage in Dubai over the weekend, performing her first full concert since 2018 as part of the launch of the new hotel chain Atlantis the Royal.

The exclusive, invite-only event was attended by a range of journalists and celebrities (sound familiar?), and saw the pop star backed by lavish set design and orchestral arrangements. Beyoncé was reportedly paid $24 million for the one-hour set, which marked her first major appearance since performing a song at the Oscars last year.

Guests were reportedly asked to stow away their phones, but fan footage has nonetheless emerged on social media. Interestingly, according to setlists compiled by attendees, Beyoncé did not perform any songs from her 2022 album Renaissance, instead opting for a greatest hits selection that included tracks XO, Freedom, Halo and Drunk In Love, the last of which formed the finale and saw the singer skyrocket above the audience.

BLUE IVY AND BEYONCÉ PERFORMED BROWN SKIN GIRL TOGETHER OMG pic.twitter.com/K2t5LEo7Jm — BEYTHOVEN is HEATED | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) January 21, 2023

Elsewhere, Beyoncé played tracks which haven’t appeared on her concert setlist in some time, including the Shakira-assisted Beautiful Liar and the sophomore album track Flaws and All. Meanwhile, in a concert highlight, Beyoncé enlisted her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy for a duet of Brown Skin Girl, which featured on the singer’s 2019 Lion King soundtrack, The Gift. Beyoncé also performed a cover of the Etta James song At Last as the concert opener.

Beyoncé performing Bigger for the first time ever! pic.twitter.com/oZzWXPeZX0 — BEYTHOVEN is HEATED | non-affiliated fan account (@beyonceparkwood) January 21, 2023

During her first-ever live rendition of Bigger, Beyoncé was backed by the Lebanese dance troupe and America’s Got Talent winners the Mayyas. Fireworks and water displays finalised the show, which saw Beyoncé emerge from watery depths and levitate above the crowd. Among the 1,000 attendees was fellow musicians Liam Payne, Chloe x Halle and Swedish House Mafia.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Beyoncé was set to release a music video featuring Britney Spears, before the collaboration fell through some time last year. Check out more highlights from Beyoncé’s Dubai concert below.

Beyoncé ‘levitating’ in the water! 🌊 pic.twitter.com/gp909TaKMP — Beyoncé Press. | Fan Account (@beyoncepress) January 21, 2023

Beyoncé performing "Drunk in Love" in Dubai pic.twitter.com/srqcxfJzPR — thequeenbey (@thequeenbey___) January 22, 2023