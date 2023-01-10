Why are people talking about a Britney Spears and Beyoncé collab?

A rumoured collab between two of pop’s greatest-ever stars Beyoncé and Britney Spears has got the internet talking, what’s the deal?

If you search up “Britney” on Twitter right now you’ll be met with a torrent of tweets from fans bemoaning a supposed collab between her and Beyoncé that recently fell through.

As reported by Page Six, multiple anonymous sources have supposedly come forward to share that Queen B herself asked Spears to appear in a new music video for her acclaimed album Renaissance, but for whatever reason, the collab did not come to fruition.

The reasons why the plan fell through are unclear, and at this stage, no one from either singer’s camp has released a public statement.

Whatever the reason, it’s a damn shame. Spears is experiencing somewhat of a renaissance of her own, following the end of her controversial conservatorship and her smash-hit collab with Elton John last year, and to see her join forces with Beyoncé would have been iconic.

In the spectacular way that only “Stan Twitter” can, fans on the platform have shared their immense disappointment at what could have been, here are some of my favourite reactions:

britney turned down a beyonce cameo?????? pic.twitter.com/XKS6YvhoF3 — j (@beysupdates) January 10, 2023

The Britney and Beyoncé collab could’ve been a big big moment for everyone and now I will be upset for the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/MBMeVJD8uD — Tevin JC (@TevinJC) January 10, 2023

BRITNEY WAS SUPPOSED TO BE IN BEYONCÉ’S RENAISSANCE VISUALS 😭 pic.twitter.com/xDUxCi4Guy — KingSpears (@godkneebitch) January 10, 2023

If the collab had eventuated though, it wouldn’t actually have been the first time the two icons have appeared in a video together. Back in 2004, Beyoncé and Britney appeared alongside Pink for a rather bizarre Pepsi ad, where they acted as gladiators singing We Will Rock You.