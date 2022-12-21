Watch Dave Grohl and Pink team up for ‘Get the Party Started’

Dave Grohl and Pink performed a cover of Get The Party Started for the 2022 instalment of ‘Hanukkah Sessions’.

On the second night of this year’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’, Pink joined Dave Grohl on stage, and the pair performed a rendition of her 2001 hit, Get The Party Started.

As per NME, the live performance was recorded during a “secret show in Los Angeles” earlier this month, and before the pop songstress began to sing her own track, she addressed the crowd by saying, “My name’s Alecia. I’m a Jew.”

The 2022 instalment of ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ marks the third year of the cover series running. Founded by Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin in 2020, it aims to celebrate the work of Jewish musicians, for each night of ‘the Festival of Lights’, which runs from December 18–26 this year.

This year’s ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ features a myriad of musical guests, including Yeah Yeah Yeahs lead singer, Karen O, Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet, Tenacious D, Beck and Judd Apatow. Watch Grohl and Pink play Get The Party Started via YouTube below.