Phoebe Bridgers, Matty Healy and Jack Antonoff have teamed up for a special show

Phoebe Bridgers and an all-star crew covered Jackson Browne’s These Days at Antonoff’s Ally Coalition benefit show in NYC.

Phoebe Bridgers, Matty Healy and other acts teamed up to perform a cover of Jackson Browne’s country folk hit, These Days at Jack Antonoff’s Ally Coalition benefit show on Monday (December 19).

Held at the NYU Skirball Center, this marked Antonoff’s eighth annual benefit show on behalf of The Ally Coalition; An LGBTQ foundation he co-founded with fashion designer, Rachel Antonoff in 2013.

The star-studded performance of Jackson Browne’s These Days happened at the end of the programme, with Phoebe Bridgers performing alongside the likes of Matty Healy, Lucy Dacus, Weyes Blood, Trey Anastasio and Jack Antonoff.

These Days was initially recorded and released by German artist Nico in 1967. Then in 1973, the song was released by Browne himself. Since then, a slew of artists have shared renditions of the track, including Don Henley, Cher and St. Vincent. Check out some fan-shot footage of Bridgers and crew’s performance from Monday night below.

As stated on the official website, The Ally Coalition is “committed to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth through tours, social media campaigns and collaborative partnerships, providing meaningful support to organizations serving LGBTQ Youth.” Learn more about the work they do here.

Elsewhere in the concert, Phoebe Bridgers was once again joined on stage by Healy, Antonoff and others to perform a rendition of her song, I Know the End. See a clip of that performance below.