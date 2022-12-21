Music in Exile has shared the lineup for its summer fundraiser

Music in Exile will host a summer fundraiser in Melbourne during January 2023, and the lineup has just been revealed.

Nonprofit label, Music in Exile has shared its lineup for next year’s summer fundraiser, set to take place at Melbourne’s Collingwood Yards on Sunday, January 29, from 3 pm to 10 pm.

Across three stages, concert-goers will be treated to performances by the likes of Crybaby, Kang JJ, Aysu, CD, Polat, suki and more.

Music in Exile is a Melbourne-based record label that aims to create “space for artists working in culturally or linguistically diverse communities in Australia,” as per an official statement.

The label has enjoyed a stellar year with its signed acts, including multi-national 9-piece band, Ausecuma Beats who released the collaborative EP, Tropical Storm and Kenyan-born hip hop artist, Elsy Wameyo who launched the widely-celebrated EP, Nilotic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Music in Exile (@music.in.exile)

As announced via Music in Exile’s official Instagram page on Tuesday (December 20), “save the date, get your tix & plan your fit bc our Summer Fundraiser is coming in hot. We had so much fun at our recent fundraiser that we had to throw another one at @collingwood_yards in January.”

​

​Early release tickets are now available for $53 via Eventbrite. For more info, visit the label’s Bandcamp site, and see the full list of acts below.

Music in Exile – Summer Fundraiser 2023

Aysu

CD (Live)

Crybaby

Housewife’s Choice

Kang JJ

Maryos Syawish

Polat

suki