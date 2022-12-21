Happy's Guide to Boxing Day Sales

The rush of anticipation, and willingness to stand overnight in line for Boxing Day sales, is not lost on the passionate bargain hunter.

Boxing Day sales are famously well-known in Australia for inspiring mile-long queues fuelled with gold rush-inspired fever, just for the chance to snag a great bargain.

There is a lot going on when it comes to the surplus of discounts in fashion, homewares, and audio, so to make it easy, we have compiled a list of our fav in-store and online deals because we know that a few of us will still be getting over our food comas from the day before, to physically get off the couch.

But if anything warrants, a heady, electrifying mall grab, it’s Boxing Day sales.

MAMBO SURF DE LUXE

Mambo Surf De Luxe is the nostalgic throwback we’ve been waiting for, with cult classic designs, unisex styles, and limited edition Loud Shirts, you will be in fine form to take on the Aussie summer. We personally, can’t go past the Licking Dog Crew, and the New Farting Dog Tees that have just dropped.

Even better, they are kicking off Boxing Day Sales early, so set your alarm, because the sale is set to go off 60% Off Sitewide – running from 23rd December to 3rd January. Plus free shipping and alittle gift thrown in for good measure for orders over $100.

FASHION

JB HI-FI

If you love your sound, you’ll love the big range of headphones, speakers, and audio gear online and in-store at JB. With headphones, speakers, and audio gear from all the big brand names, Beats, Apple, Bose, Sony, and Sonos, your audio gear needs are covered. Featured Boxing Day specials include Apple Airpods 2nd and 3rd Gen.

APPLE AIRPODS 2ND GEN

NINTENDO SWITCH – MARIO KART BUNDLE

Chances are you scored a wad of cash from nanna on Xmas day, so what else are you going to spend it on? That’s right, the sweet bundle that is the Nintendo Switch Console (Neon) + Mario Kart Deluxe & 3 Months Switch Online Bundle.

Race and battle your friends in the definitive version of Mario Kart 8. Race as every character on every track from the Wii U version, with the addition of a new Smart Steering feature that makes driving and staying on the track a breeze. Play locally in up to 4-player multiplayer in 1080p while playing in TV Mode. You can also play with friends far away and players around the world.

NINTENDO SWITCH

HIGH STREET MUSIC – MARTIN LM LX1 Mini

One of Australia’s largest online music stores is offering up a stack of boxing day discounts. Depending on what floats your musical boat, a Martin LM LX1 Mini is going for $599.00, usually, this little gem goes for over $800. Also up for grabs, Tuners Spectrum (Clip on) for a measly 5 bucks, and Ukuleles (Soprano, Concert, Tenor) priced from $29.

HIGH STREET MUSIC

THE ICONIC

The classic stylings of the skinny jean, are pretty much a rock n roll staple. And lucky for you, The Iconic has some of the best skinnies, dad shirts, festival attire, and staples going with the additional sweetener of 30 percent off. Walk the walk, and step into the New Year looking as rock and roll on the outside as you feel on the inside. The Iconic also has early access, for those wanting to grab a bargain pre-26th.

MYERS

A long-held Boxing Day tradition is to venture into the city and go nuts grabbing bargains. If you are after a great label or just looking at refreshing your wardrobe, Myers has 30% to 50% off a long list of audio, fashion, homewares, beauty, technology, and toys, which makes it pretty much your one-stop shop. If the thrill of competition is your thing, this is right up your alley (there are also loads of online offers).

JBL/BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

DANGERFIELD

Synonymous with alternative vintage vibes, and gothic stylings, perfect for festivals, and casual wear, Dangerfield has got you covered. Known for their ethical practices, this is one clothing company that is for the modern age. Sale Dress items start at fifty bucks.

DANGERFIELD

DYMOCKS

Get up early, to snag 20% off your next read. Online, or in-store at your local, Dymocks is holding the ultimate Boxing Day Sale. Enjoy 20% off* full-priced items on our amazing range of books, homewares, stationery, and gifts.

DYMOCKS