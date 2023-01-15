Måneskin team up with Tom Morello for extravagant new single

Gossip featuring Tom Morello sees Måneskin reaffirm to the world why they are truly a rock’n’roll force to be reckoned with.

With their upcoming third album RUSH in sight, Italian Rockers Måneskin have released a jaw-dropping single Gossip featuring Rage Against The Machine’s guitarist Tom Morello.

Gossip is an infectious rapid-fire track that does not hold back. The track showcases the band as a force to be reckoned with inside rock and roll, especially with Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello jumping on the track, adding to the chaotic good that is Måneskin.

Måneskin frontman Damiano David spoke about their collaboration with Morello: “Tom Morello’s enormous experience allowed us to take cues on how to work on tracks without overthinking. We can’t thank him enough for joining us on this track. It’s an honour for the whole band!”

Tom Morello also spoke about his collaboration with the band, stating: “When I heard that there was a rock’n’roll band from Italy that was blowing up around the world I was like, ‘Really? Come on.’ Then when I saw them play live I was blown away. They are unapologetically loud, unapologetically sexy, and unapologetically rocking and deserve to be one of the standard bearers for rock’n’roll for a younger generation. I got to jam with them at their studio in Hollywood, it’s a great band, they all play great, they write great songs, they connect with their audience in a deep and meaningful way, and if you’ve seen them play live the crowd goes off! It looks a lot like some of the big bands of the ’90s.”

The track is accompanied by an outrageous music video that sees the band performing in a glass box, with their infectious and chaotic energy to a bunch of people who look at them in disdain. However, it does not take long for the crowd to be pulled into their magnetic energy and return the chaos with equal force,. With Morello’s guitar solo kicking the track into overdrive, you can watch the chaos in Måneskin’s music video below.