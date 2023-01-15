Gerard Piqué flips Shakira’s tell all song on its head by scoring a deal with Casio

Gerard Pique has turned Shakira’s new autobiographical single around, turning it into a PR dream for the soccer star and his club.

The telling lyrics of Shakira’s latest single BZRP Music Session #53 went viral last week, for the singer’s candid and comparative commentary about her ex Gerard Piqué. The video has broken YouTube records with over 63 million views in 24 hours becoming the most-watched Latin song to date.

In particular, for the lyrics “I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don’t even know what happened to you / You’re so weird I can’t even recognize you / I’m worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You’re going fast, slow down / Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too,”

Gerard Piqué has taken it in his stride and swiftly responded by cashing in on his ex-wife’s telling song and scoring a Casio sponsorship for the Kings League over the weekend, he took it one step further and and drove a Twingo – The Renault Twingo is manufactured by Renault, who also hit out at Shakira’s disparaging lyrics by sharing the tweet “For guys and gals like you. Turn up the volume!”, referencing the song’s chorus.

Needless to say, by the time Piqué posted his arrival at the Kings League driving the car, in less than an hour it had garnered more than 60,000 likes on Twitter.

Piqué retired from professional football in November and has since established the Kings League, a new seven-a-side competition, that is proving to be very successful and very popular with social media – Kings League’s official YouTube account currently has more than 50,000 subscribers.

Piqué took to the Kings League live stream event, and dropped the sponsorship deal with Casio during a chat with Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero .”We have an agreement with Casio,” said Pique, which was met with laughter from Aguero who started to chant “Casio, Casio” before Pique went on to say: “I’m serious… we have reached an agreement with Casio for the Kings [League], yes, because we have many countdowns and we have many watches… this watch is for life, I’m telling you!”

Piqué then started handing out free Casio watches to his fellow guests before Aguero asked about Shakira’s new song, which was met with more laughter. At least he can see the funny side.

Check out the video below of Piqué driving the Twingo into the Kings League.