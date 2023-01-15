Iggy Azalea launches “hotter than hell” Onlyfans page

Iggy Azalea described her new OnlyFans channel Hotter Than Hell as “ the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on. ”

Iggy Azalea has launched Hotter Than Hell, a new OnlyFans channel which serves to promote the rapper’s upcoming fourth album. The multimedia channel was created in collaboration with OnlyFans itself, and will see Azalea combine music, illustration, poetry, photography and video for a subscription service she described as “unapologetically hot”.

The rapper launched the project last week, and it will remain active for a year before it is pulled from platform this December. “I’ve been working on ‘Hotter Than Hell’ for six months already”, Azalea explained of the channel’s origins on Instagram. “I’m full of excitement and nervous anticipation to begin revealing it to the world, layer by layer”. The singer will reportedly sprinkle references to her new album throughout the channel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic)

“I never knew OnlyFans was a place where I could be creative, so I didn’t expect to be collaborating with them on my biggest project to date,” Azalea said. “Once I looked beyond the surface level chatter about what it means to have an OnlyFans, I realized it was the perfect platform to launch a multimedia concept on.”

Azalea’s Hotter Than Hell project will be released on a roll-out basis, with content shared piece by piece to subscribers of the $25 per month plan. The contents of the channel will reportedly be sold as a coffee table book by the end of the year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic)

Azalea’s venture OnlyFans into only fans comes days after she teased the arrival of new music on Twitter. The rapper — who’s last album The End of An Era arrived in 2021 — wrote that new music and other “scandalous shit” would be dropping sometime this year. Prior to that, the Fancy hitmaker last year sold the master recordings and publishing catalogues of her entire discography, in a deal with Domain Capital Group reportedly worth eight figures.