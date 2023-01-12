Shakira’s new single is a revealing autobiographical bop about ex Gerard Pique and his new GF

Shakira’s new single has collected over 43 million views in the last 24 hours.

Following her public tax battle and break up with Gerard Pique last year, Shakira has turned her focus back to music and released the new single BZRP Music Session #53 with Argentine producer, Bizarrap.

The catchy new dance track’s telling lyrics are sung in Spanish, and talk about a betrayal from a lover, who left her for someone else. Luckily for us non-Spanish speaking compadres, the video has English subtitles. “Sorry, baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies / A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you / For guys like you / I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you,”

Shakira includes about living next to her in-laws and even addresses her tax battle with the Spanish government. She also reveals that Pique left her at a difficult time, so now she’s getting it off her chest, in the most creative way possible, through music.

“I’m not getting back with you, don’t cry for me, nor beg me / I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you / I only make music, sorry that it bothers you.

You left me the in-laws as my neighbors / Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government / You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger / Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

In the original Spanish version Shakira subtly drops her ex’s name: “Entendí que no es culpa mía que te critiquen/ Yo solo hago música, perdón que te (sal)pique.” alongside his new girlfriend’s name Clara Chia Marti.

The original Spanish lyrics are: “Tiene nombre de persona buena / Claramente no es como suena / Tiene nombre de persona buena / Claramente es igualita que tú.”

And that was not Shakira’s only reference to the Piques new 23year old gf.

“I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement / I don’t even know what happened to you / You’re so weird I can’t even recognize you / I’m worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You’re going fast, slow down / Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too,”

The four-minute dance-pop track has been met with rave reviews, culminating in 43 million views in the last 24 hours on youtube, and

Shakira and Piqué confirmed their separation in a joint statement last June and said that their kids, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, remain their biggest priority.

Check out the video below.