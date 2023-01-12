A new Jamie xx album featuring the The Avalanches feature is on the way

Jamie xx has updated fans on the status of his new album, revealing in a recent interview with triple j Mornings that the project is “ in ‘finishing mixing’ mode.”

Jamie xx confirmed that the material he’s currently working on will be “my next album”, saying that the follow up to his 2015 debut In Colour is due for release sometime this year. “[I’m] in ‘finishing mixing’ mode and I can’t take any longer,” he added. Jamie xx went on to discuss the tracklist of the as-yet untitled album, revealing that one song will be a collaboration with Melbourne electronic group The Avalanches.

Speaking of the band — with whom he’s previously collaborated on the 2020 track Wherever You Go — Jamie xx said “I worked a bit with The Avalanches before the pandemic for their last album and then we sort of carried on.” The producer went on to praise the band’s “process of how they work”, and described them as an “inspiration” who have “informed a different way of making music slightly for me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jamie xx elaborated on the lengthy period between releases, saying that the seven-year gap has given him the ability to “really [enjoy] the process” of album-creation. “I realise that I am just slow and that’s okay”, he added, before revealing that the album’s tracklist has “been years in the making”.

When asked about the sonic influences on the album, which has yet to receive an official release date, Jamie xx said the project will include “quite a lot” of samples, which he mainly drew from “DJ-ing [and] finding old records”. The producer’s upcoming collaboration with The Avalanches follows the pair’s co-headlining of a 2020 climate change benefit concert in Sydney.

The album will follow a string of standalone singles released by Jamie xx in recent years, including the club track Idontknow and his collaboration with Jockstrap’s Georgia Ellery for their Quarantine Session.