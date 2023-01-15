Noel Gallagher announces divorce with Sara MacDonald

Noel Gallagher said that co-parenting his two children will remain “a priority”, following his split from Sara MacDonald after 22 years.

Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald have announced their divorce after 22 years of marriage. The pair, who first wed in 2011 and share two children together, spoke of the mutual split in a statement released over the weekend. “Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority”, the statement read. Both parties requested privacy as they settle the terms of the divorce.

The former Oasis bandmate met MacDonald in 2000, at which time he was then-married to Meg Matthews. Gallagher would later marry MacDonald at a private ceremony in the UK, following his divorce from Matthews in 2001. News of the split comes days after Gallagher updated fans on the status of upcoming music, sharing snippets of an unheard track on Twitter. Further details about the project are expected to be announced tomorrow (January 17).

Gallagher released his latest single, Pretty Boy in October of last year. The track, alongside the as-yet-unreleased cut teased on Twitter last week, is expected to form part of Gallagher’s fourth album Council Skies, which he’ll release under the solo moniker Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. The project will serve as the follow-up to 2017’s Who Built the Moon?, and will arrive sometime this year.

In 2021, Gallagher announced plans to release an album’s worth of Oasis tracks that were pushed to the wayside during the band’s active career. The project was said to be developed without input from Gallagher’s brother and former Oasis bandmate Liam, although the album was reportedly shelved before release.

Also in 2021, the Gallagher’s seemingly set aside their infamous feud to co-produce a documentary around Oasis’ iconic Knebworth gigs in 1996. News of the documentary coincided with reports of an Oasis reunion, which likewise failed to eventuate. Oasis Knebworth 1996 premiered in September, 2021.