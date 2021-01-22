12 prickly years since the band broke up, Noel Gallagher has revealed he will record an album of sidelined Oasis songs without his brother. Liam Gallagher is yet to comment.

Forever one to add fuel to a fire, Noel Gallagher has made the huge announcement that he is recording an album’s worth of Oasis tracks that were pushed to the wayside during the band’s active career. The kicker? Liam Gallagher won’t be involved in any capacity.

Though many would think there isn’t quite an Oasis without Liam Gallagher, Noel seems content to power ahead regardless. The pair have had a tenuous relationship at the best of times since their band’s firecracker split in 2009, with each brother going on to work on various musical projects as separate entities.

Notably, Liam and Noel Gallagher both undertook high-profile album releases in 2017. Liam released As You Were as a solo act, meanwhile Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds put Who Built The Moon? to air. The former scored the number one spot in the UK albums chart, the latter… not so much.

Describing the forthcoming Oasis record, Noel told The Sun: “I’ve listed the proper songs and there were 14. They just fell by the wayside of various projects from down the years.”

“I’m going to record them. Some are quite old school.”

“I was looking at the track listing and thinking, ‘Actually, fucking hell, no I’d approach that song differently’. It’s been very interesting.”

Liam, on the other hand, seems to have been pining for an Oasis reunion over the last year or so. Speaking on Chris Evans’ breakfast show in 2020, he shared:

“I’d do it for nothing… There were talks about it but his camp knocked it on the head.”

To most, the magic of Oasis was found in the combination of Noel’s songwriting and Liam’s vocal – backed up of course by Paul Arthurs, Paul McGuigan, and Tony McCarroll. To hear songs written in that era reimagined for a contemporary Noel Gallagher may indeed be fantastic, but no doubt fans are worried that some of the magic will be lost.

Details on the record are currently slim beyond Noel’s admission that it will happen, so stay tuned for more as it comes.