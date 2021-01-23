Bernie Sanders drops new merch featuring *that* Inauguration pose

After Bernie Sanders sufficiently stole Joe Biden’s thunder at the 2021 U.S. Presidential Inauguration, the senator has released a new line of crewnecks featuring his meme-fuel pose.

Joe Biden who? During the 2021 U.S. Presidential Inauguration, Bernie Sanders was snapped decked out in mittens and the internet has taken it by the horns. From reaction memes to pasting the pose onto every album cover imaginable, the world is most definitely feeling the Bern.

In response to such widespread meme-age, Sanders himself has responded in turn. He’s released the ‘Chairman Sanders Crewneck’, a $45 USD unisex crew sweatshirt, of course featuring his now-iconic pose. Fresh.

100% of proceeds from the sales of this fine piece of clothing will go towards Meals On Wheels Vermont, a longstanding charity providing prepared meals to those who can’t afford or access food themselves.

When asked about his appearance at the Inauguration on Late Night with Seth Myers, Sanders simply said “I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.”

The outpouring of memes following Wednesday’s event seems to be emblematic for a collective sigh of relief from many citizens of America and the world. Following a white nationalist insurrection at the Capitol building in the opening moments of 2021, social media giants banning Donald Trump’s accounts, and the second impeachment of said former president, everyone seems content in knowing that the biggest story on our minds is Bernie Sanders’ mittens.